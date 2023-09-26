'True statesman PM' whose actions spoke louder than his words: Congress hails Manmohan Singh on his birthday

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 91. He has always been an outstanding symbol of erudition and learning. But much more than that he has always epitomised grace, sobriety, humility and dignity in whichever position he has held.' 'These are extremely rare qualities in our public life, even more so now. I have heard Presidents and Prime Ministers refer to him as a guru. He does not need self-advertisement," Ramesh said.