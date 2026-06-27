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Trump likely to visit India early next year: Rubio

Rubio further said that he is likely to travel to India this year to make arrangements for the US President's visit.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 08:24 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 08:24 IST
India NewsUSDonald Trump

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