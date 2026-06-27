Trump likely to visit India early next year: Rubio

<p>US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year, IANS quoted Secretary of State Marco Rubio as saying.</p><p>"We're working towards sometime early next year to have the president come," Rubio told the publication. Rubio further said that he is likely to travel to India this year to make arrangements for the US President's visit.</p>.No US deal until India gets competitive advantage: Minister Piyush Goyal.<p>This comes at a time when India and the US are working to sign a bilateral trade deal. Prime Minister Modi and Trump met recently during the G-7 meet held in France.</p><p>"We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive," Rubio said regarding talks over the deal.</p><p>India-US ties have been rocky over the past year since Washington imposed high tariffs on Indian goods for purchasing Russian oil.</p><p>Rubio visited India last month seeking to repair ties, but the killing of three Indian sailors in attacks on commercial ships by the US Navy in the Gulf has roiled relations again.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>