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Trump says he had good meeting with PM Modi, working on trade deals

Trump called Modi a 'tough ‌negotiator,' and said ⁠he will be going to India 'sometime in ‌the ‌future.'
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDonald Trump

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