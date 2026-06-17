Trump says he had good meeting with PM Modi, working on trade deals

<p>Evian, France - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters at the G7 meeting in France that he had a "very good" conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding the two countries are working on trade deals.</p>.'I'm the boss', Trump says at G7, as he warms to Ukraine's war aims.<p>Trump called Modi a "tough negotiator," and said he will be going to India "sometime in the future."</p><p>India has been pressing the United States for months for a Trump trip, potentially as part of a meeting including Japan and Australia.</p>