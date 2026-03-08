Trump should mind his own business: Kamal Hassan

<p>Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday night said US President Donald Trump should mind his “own business,” responding to the US announcement granting Indian refineries a 30-day “temporary” waiver to continue purchasing Russian energy.</p> <p>“We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores. Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities. Mutual respect between sovereign nations is the only foundation of lasting global peace,” Kamal Haasan said.</p> .Except Trump, nobody stated India's refusal to buy Russian oil: FM Lavrov. <p>“We wish your country and its people peace and prosperity,” he said in a tweet tagging Trump.</p>