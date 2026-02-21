<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised", adding that his “betrayal now stands exposed". </p><p>The attack from the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha comes after US Supreme Court’s ruling against the global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump,</p><p>Gandhi claimed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Modi </a>would be unable to renegotiate the trade deal and would “surrender again.” </p>.The India-US trade deal is really an ordeal: Congress slams PM Modi.<p>"The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can’t renegotiate. He will surrender again," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X. </p>.<p>The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 that the Trump administration exceeded its legal authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs.</p><p>Terming the SC's ruling as a "terrible decision", Trump announced he would sign an executive order for a 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. </p><p>This authority allows for a temporary import surcharge (up to 15 per cent) for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned why India rushed into an interim trade deal instead of waiting for the apex court’s decision.</p>.Donald Trump imposes new 10% tariff: What this means for India? .<p>In a post on X, she noted that while the trade now attracts a 10% tariff following the court intervention, US imports to India continue at 0%. She also praised Brazil for maintaining its trade sovereignty despite being among the highest-tariffed nations. Chaturvedi described the US court’s ruling as a vindication. </p><p>"Wonder why India rushed into a deal, giving up on energy purchase decisions, giving up on farmers' interests, rather than waiting for the US Supreme Court verdict? The trade is at 10% tariff now after the court intervention, but again, US imports to India at 0%. Well done Brazil for standing tall despite being amongst the highest tariffed nations, the country did not buckle and trade with its sovereignty. The US court decision is a vindication," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.</p><p>In another post, referring to a report, Chaturvedi criticised government's stance on the purchase of Russian oil. </p><p>"After the US Court intervention, China like the rest of the world is at 10-% tariff but hasn’t signed up its rights to purchasing Russian oil so it’s lapping up the cheap oil with no consequences. While India, too will be at 10% tariff but no leverage to buy the oil.. because we signed that away for a ‘Historic 18% tariff’ The genius of India’s Trade Minister!" she said.</p><p><em>(With ANI inputs)</em></p>