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Trump's immigration crackdown: Over 1,000 Indians deported from America in 2026 so far, says MEA

Randhir Jaiswal said India and the US remain engaged on matters relating to deportation, migration and mobility, with discussions focused on curbing illegal migration
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsUnited StatesDeported

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