Trump's immigration crackdown: Over 1,000 Indians deported from America in 2026 so far, says MEA

<p>More than 1,000 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States so far in 2026, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a> (MEA) said on Friday, underscoring that New Delhi and Washington are working closely to tackle illegal migration while safeguarding legitimate mobility channels.</p><p>Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 1,076 Indians had been deported from the US this year. He added that 3,567 Indian nationals were deported during 2025.</p><p>"A total of 1,076 Indian nationals have been deported from the US to India so far this year. During 2025, a total of 3,567 people were deported from the US," he said.</p>.Operation Checkmate | 30 Indians arrested for living and working illegally in US as truck drivers, will be deported soon.<p>The remarks come amid the Trump administration's intensified crackdown on undocumented migrants across the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>.</p><p>Jaiswal said India and the US remain engaged on matters relating to deportation, migration and mobility, with discussions focused on curbing illegal migration without disrupting legal avenues for travel and employment.</p><p>"Discussions regarding migration and mobility are underway between the two sides. The focus is on how to crack down on and curb illegal migration, while simultaneously ensuring that it does not adversely affect legal migration," he said.</p><p>In a recent enforcement action, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 26-year-old Indian national Parminderpal Singh in Los Angeles on May 21. According to the agency, Singh remains in custody as removal proceedings continue.</p><p>India has repeatedly maintained that it supports lawful migration and cooperates with partner countries in accepting undocumented nationals after verifying their citizenship.</p><p>Explaining the government's approach during a media briefing in September 2025, Jaiswal had said that India follows a verification process before accepting deported individuals.</p><p>"Whenever there is a person who does not possess a legal status in any country, and he or she is referred to us with documents, and if there are claims that he or she is an Indian national, we do the background check, confirm the nationality and then we are in a position to take them back... This has been happening with deportations from the United States," said Jaiswal.</p>