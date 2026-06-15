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Trump’s top trade negotiator to visit India as interim deal nears finish line

The visit comes amid intensified trade negotiations between the two countries following recent rounds of discussions held earlier this month.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:23 IST
India NewsIndia-USFTATrade dealNegotiations

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