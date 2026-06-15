Trump’s top trade negotiator to visit India as interim deal nears finish line

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24 for high-level trade talks aimed at giving final shape to an interim trade agreement between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a>, an Indian official said on Monday.</p>.<p>Greer is expected to hold discussions with senior Indian trade officials as both sides attempt to iron out pending issues in the proposed deal, which is being viewed as a precursor to a broader bilateral trade pact.</p>.<p>The talks are likely to focus on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tariff">tariff</a> reductions, market access, customs facilitation, digital trade rules and non-tariff barriers affecting exports between the two countries.</p>.<p>India is reportedly seeking assurances against future unilateral tariff hikes by the US and pushing for preferential tariff treatment for certain sectors. New Delhi is also understood to have raised concerns over an ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/american">American</a> probe linked to alleged forced labour issues in Indian exports.</p>.<p>The visit comes amid intensified trade negotiations between the two countries following recent rounds of discussions held earlier this month.</p>.If China gets involved in Iran, will complicate matters: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.<p>The proposed interim pact is expected to help ease trade tensions and accelerate efforts towards a comprehensive agreement between the world’s two largest democracies.</p>.<p>The development also coincides with broader diplomatic engagement between the two nations, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a> and US President Donald Trump expected to discuss trade and economic cooperation during meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing G7 summit.</p>.<p>Greer, who has served as the US Trade Representative since February 2025, is considered a key figure in the Trump administration’s trade strategy.</p>