'Trust plays vital role in insurance contracts': SC upholds NCDRC order to pay fire insurance

The court upheld the direction to the insurance company to pay Rs 6.57 Cr to M/s Mudit Roadways for a fire insurance claim with 9 per cent interest, after finding that it had wrongly repudiated the claim.

It lent credence to reports suggesting an electrical short circuit as the trigger for the warehouse fire, in view of the attendant circumstances. As a corollary, the fire at the warehouse cannot be attributable to any negligent act of the insured, the bench said.

In order to avoid any confusion, the bench said the customs duty component of the claim should, in the given event, be discharged directly to the Customs Department.

In the judgement, the bench said, "The heart and soul of an insurance contract lies in the protection it accords to those who wish to be insured by it. This understanding encapsulates the foundational belief that insurance accords protection and indemnification, preserving the sanctity of trust within its clauses."

In light of the vital role that trust plays in insurance contracts, it is important to ensure that the insurer adequately fulfils the duty that has been cast on it, by virtue of such a covenant, the bench emphasised.