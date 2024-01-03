Truth has prevailed: Gautam Adani hails Supreme Court verdict in Hindenburg case

Billionaire Gautam Adani hailed the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday that rejected a plea to transfer the ongoing probe by Sebi into Adani-Hindenburg controversy to an SIT.
"The Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India's growth story will continue. Jai Hind," Adani said on X (formerly Twitter).
Earlier today, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told Sebi to complete its probe within three months.
More details to follow...