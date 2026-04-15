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'Truth prevails': BJP jabs at Pawan Khera after Supreme Court stays anticipatory bail

Supreme Court stayed the one-week transit anticipatory bail granted to Khera by the Telangana High Court, alleging that he created "unnecessary controversy."
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAssamPawan KheraHimanta Biswa Sarma

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