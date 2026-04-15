'Truth prevails': BJP jabs at Pawan Khera after Supreme Court stays anticipatory bail

<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday sharpened its attack on Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-stays-telangana-hc-order-granting-one-week-transit-anticipatory-bail-to-pawan-khera-3968351">Pawan Khera </a>after the Supreme Court stayed the one-week transit anticipatory bail granted to him by the Telangana High Court, alleging that he created "unnecessary controversy" and is now "hiding like an absconder".</p><p>BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Khera has received a "strong setback" from the Supreme Court and alleged that he carried out a politically motivated campaign targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Poonawalla said, "Truth prevails! Pawan Khera made false claims ('jhooth ka bakhera') and carried out a hit job sponsored by Pakistan against the son and daughter of Assam. Now, (he is) hiding like an absconder."</p><p>"Pawan Khera has received a strong jolt from the Supreme Court...But one thing is clear: Khera took a contract at the behest of Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi to target the Assam chief minister and the daughter of Assam," he said in a video post.</p><p>He also alleged that false companies were created as part of a "political assassination" of Sarma.</p><p>"Fake documents were used. Not once, but twice; two fake companies were created, and false allegations were made. This was done because of alleged Pakistani links of Gaurav Gogoi and his family, including links with the ISI.</p><p>"This is happening as part of a political assassination of those speaking for Assamese interests, while support is being extended to infiltrators," Poonawalla alleged.</p><p>In a setback to Khera, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court order granting him one-week transit anticipatory bail in a case registered for levelling allegations against Assam chief minister's wife.</p>.Pawan Khera fled to Hyderabad after daring Assam Police to arrest him: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and A S Chandurkar issued notice to Khera and others seeking their responses on the plea filed by the Assam government challenging the Telangana High Court order.</p><p>The bench, while issuing notice on the plea, said that operation of the high court order would remain stayed.</p><p>It posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.</p><p>On April 10, the high court granted one-week transit anticipatory bail to Khera with certain conditions and gave him a week to file an application before the court concerned.</p><p>The Congress leader had alleged on April 5 in a press conference that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has multiple passports and foreign property, which were not declared in the chief minister's election affidavit for the April 9 Assembly polls in Assam.</p><p>The Sarmas had rejected the allegations as false and fabricated.</p><p>The case against Khera was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station under several Sections of the BNS, including 175 (false statement in connection with an election), 35 (right of private defence of the body and of property) and 318 (cheating).</p>