<p>The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches with the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav accusing Congress "to hide its sins", claiming that 70-80 per cent of the mining leases in the Aravalli hills were granted by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.</p><p>"We are committed for the protection of the Aravalli. The illegal mines permitted during the Congress rule are the basis for the litigation. The leases for 70-80 per cent of mines were given during their time. Now they are trying to hide their sins," Yadav said while responding to a debate on the functioning of the environment ministry.</p><p>Earlier Congress member Neeraj Dangi spoke on the degradation of the Aravalli range and alleged that illegal mining has destroyed several hillocks.</p><p>Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan allowed Dangi to intervene as a special case though the discussions on the topic concluded on Monday when the opposition staged a walk out.</p><p>Yadav said the litigations related to Aravallis were from the time when Gehlot was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress-led UPA government was at the Centre. The minister said he raised questions on illegal mining in the Aravalli way back in 2012 when he entered the Upper House for the first time.</p><p>In recent months, a huge controversy has erupted on how exactly the Aravalli hills will be defined after a new height-based criteria set by the Union government and accepted by the Supreme Court.</p><p>Following a public outcry with critics claiming that a large part of the Aravalli hill and range may not get the protection if mining permissions are given on the basis of the new definition, the apex court has decided to review the definition of the Aravalli hills to ensure its protection.</p><p>Yadav outlined other programmes being undertaken by his ministry and promised further modifications in the environment clearance process.</p><p>Furthermore, the minister announced plans to launch Project Gharial and Project Sloth Bear for the conservation of the two species in the line of similar programmes for tiger, elephant, lion and dolphin.</p>