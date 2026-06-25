Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tungabhadra Gates Inauguration: CMs Reddy, Shivakumar, Naidu urge for unity over water sharing

He urged all political forces to rise above partisan considerations and prioritise the welfare of farmers across the three states.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarTelanganaAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduTungabhadraA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us