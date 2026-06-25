Tungabhadra Gates Inauguration: CMs Reddy, Shivakumar, Naidu urge for unity over water sharing

<p>While Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=revanth%20reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> appealed to the Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Patil to find a permanent solution to the interstate water-sharing issue of the Tungabhadra river expeditiously, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/india-will-be-unstoppable-if-ganga-cauvery-interlinked-andhra-cm-naidu-4051870">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> advocated linking the Godavari and Kaveri rivers to fulfill the interests of Karnataka, AP, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. </p><p>Both Chief Ministers spoke at a public meeting in Hospet, in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, following the inauguration of 33 new crest gates at the Tungabhadra Dam.</p>.<p>Revanth Reddy described the occasion as a "Red Letter Day," emphasising that the joint meeting of three Chief Ministers and Union Minister Patil represented a historic first step toward resolving the Tungabhadra water-sharing dispute amicably. He urged all political forces to rise above partisan considerations and prioritise the welfare of farmers across the three states.</p><p>The Telangana Chief Minister stressed that the installation of 33 new crest gates was not merely an infrastructural milestone but a meaningful intervention that could ease the hardships of lakhs of farmers whose livelihoods depend on the river. Drawing on historical precedent, he recalled that even the Mysore kings had once set aside their differences to find common ground for the sake of agriculture.</p>.Karnataka: With 33 new crest gates, Tungabhadra dam gets fresh lease of life.<p>Revanth Reddy also highlighted a pressing water allocation crisis affecting his state. Farmers in the Gadwal, Alampur, and Palamuru regions, served by the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), have been able to utilise only 5 to 6 TMC out of the 17.9 TMC allocated to them. </p><p>Nearly 10 TMC of their entitled share remains unused due to silt accumulation and unresolved allocation disputes. He said his government had already brought these concerns to Patil's attention and affirmed that the meeting had resolved to pursue a permanent solution without further delay.</p><p>Naidu used the occasion to make a broader case for river interlinking as a long-term strategy for water security in peninsular India. He credited Union Minister Patil with not only connecting the governments of AP, Karnataka, and Telangana but also, symbolically, the rivers that flow through them.</p><p>Naidu invoked historical cooperation to underline what is achievable when states work together. He recalled that in 1983, the then Prime Minister and four Chief Ministers collectively agreed to provide 5 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu and that, with the consent of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, 15 TMC of drinking water was supplied to Chennai. Such precedents, he argued, demonstrated the power of federal cooperation over regional rivalry.</p><p>Looking ahead, Naidu called for linking the Godavari and Kaveri rivers, asserting that the project would serve the collective interests of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. He pointed to the Ken-Betwa project linking rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as a successful national model, adding that connecting the Ganga and Kaveri would make India "unstoppable" in agricultural and economic potential.</p><p>Naidu also flagged that El Niño conditions had significantly reduced upstream inflows into both the Tungabhadra and Almatti reservoirs, making conservative water use an urgent necessity this season further reinforcing the case for structural, long-term solutions such as river interlinking.</p>