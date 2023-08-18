Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma's great grandson, tells US lawmaker Ro Khanna about India's 'plunge into an abyss of hate'

He, however, had no meeting with the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family during his visit to New Delhi this week. Tushar Gandhi alleged that the government had thwarted the US Congressman’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

“I met with US Congressman @RoKhanna in Mumbai. I briefed him about situation in India, the nation’s plunge into an abyss of hate, divisiveness & (and) violence. He, I believe, wanted to meet the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi who he says is his inspiration,” Tushar Gandhi, who has been campaigning against communalism, posted on the social media platform. “As Gandhi’s great-grandson and a guardian of his legacy, your words mean more to me than almost any other,” Khanna, an Indian-American member of the US House of Representatives, replied.

Khanna and Michael Waltz, a Republican Party’s Representative in the US Congress, co-chair the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

They were joined by Ed Case, Kat Cammack, Deborah Ross, Jasmine Crockett, Rich McCormick and Shri Thanedar, all members of the US House of Representatives, during a visit to Mumbai and New Delhi over the past few days.

Khanna’s grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar had not only taken part in the struggle for independence in India, but had also spent four years in jail with Mahatma Gandhi. He was also a member of the first Parliament of India.

A meeting between Khanna and commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra in New Delhi triggered criticism from a section of social media users. The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) took to X to convey to the US Congressman its deep disappointment over his meeting with Iyer-Mitra, whom it referred to as a ‘far-right Islamophobe’.