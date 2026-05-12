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TVK MLA challenges Madras HC order in Supreme Court, seeks to vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Sethupathi won the No 185 Tiruppattur Assembly seat in Sivaganga district by a razor-thin margin of just one vote against DMK leader and former minister K R Periakaruppan.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtMadras High CourtTVK

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