Tweaked Bill on choosing top 3 poll officials cleared

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the apex court’s ruling holds till a law is made by Parliament.

“This law has been brought by the government for this purpose. Under the legislation, a search committee headed by the Union Law Secretary will propose a panel of names to the Selection Committee. The Salary of the CEC and ECs will be equivalent to Judges of the Supreme Court. If the CEC or ECs passes any order, it will not be challenged in any court of law,” Meghwal said while introducing the Bill.

The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on December 12.

While a handful of Opposition MPs remained in the Lok Sabha while the Bill was taken up for discussion, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the bill is biased and that the ECI’s independence will be over.

“If voters start feeling that the ECI is not an impartial and non-partisan body, the legitimacy of our democracy comes into question,” Owaisi said.

Those who spoke in support of the Bill include YSRCP’s Chinta Anuradha, BJP members Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Dilip Ghosh, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Kirit Solanki, Sudheer Gupta and Sanjay Seth of BJP, as well as Jayadev Galla of the TDP.