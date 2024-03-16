Twice as many interested in joining RSS after Ram Temple consecration, says functionary

Mumbai: Simultaneous with the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), commenced in Nagpur. The gathering celebrated the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

During the meeting, delegates were informed that following the pran-pratishtha ceremony conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22nd January, the number of people interested in joining the RSS has doubled.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the conference, which will prepare a roadmap for the saffron organisation, the ideological parent of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The annual brainstorming session is taking place at Reshimbagh, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur.

On Vijaya Dashmi of 2025, the RSS will mark 100 years since its inception, and the organisation is devising plans to increase the number of shakhas to one lakh in the centenary year.

"Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the first RSS chief, had remarked that 'We are an organisation for all of society'. We have been working with this ethos for the last 99 years. The extent of our reach is evident from the expansion of Sangh's work since 2017. Currently, our work is ongoing in 99 districts across the country," stated Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Sah-Sarkaryavah, accompanied by Sunil Ambekar, all-India Publicity head of the organisation.

“Our official website has received an average of one lakh ‘Join RSS’ requests per year between 2017-23. However, between January and February this year, the number has doubled, mainly because of the pran-pratishtha of Ram Lalla,” delegates were told.

The conclave holds significant importance as the BJP has set ambitious targets of securing 370 seats and 400-plus seats for the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, where PM Modi is seeking a third term.

The Pratinidhi Sabha will witness the participation of 1,500 representatives from 45 zones across the country.