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Twisha Sharma case: Supreme Court asks MP govt to ensure CBI probe; urges media not to publish statements of accused, witness

'Pained' by the narrative that the judiciary is shielding the accused, says bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:07 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:07 IST
India NewsCBISupreme Court of IndiaIndiaMadhya Pradeshdowry

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