<p>Chandigarh: A white and blue balloon bearing the inscription "PIA" in English and Urdu and a printed image of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>national flag was spotted outside a house in a village in Haryana's Sirsa on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation.</p>.<p>The balloon, resembling an airplane, fell outside a house in Sirsa's Kheri village, Nathusari Chopta police station in-charge Pardeep Kumar told <em>PTI</em> over phone.</p>.<p>"The police received information that the balloon fell outside a shed where a villager keeps his animals. After police were alerted, we rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>No suspicious material was found in the balloon," he said.</p>.<p>He said, the village where the balloon was spotted lies close to the Haryana-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a> border.</p>.<p>Notably, in another incident on Wednesday, a white and blue balloon bearing the inscription "PIA" and a printed image of the Pakistan national flag was spotted in bushes near a village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said.</p>.India failed to produce 'any solid evidence' linking Pak to Pahalgam attack: Pakistan minister.<p>Subsequently, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dalhousie, Mayank Sharma arrived at the scene an conducted an inspection.</p>.<p>The police has taken custody of the balloon, secured it in the 'Malkhana' (property room), and have launched an investigation into the matter.</p>.<p>Villagers said a similar balloon was found in this very area just a few days ago, making this the second incident. Such balloons turn up from time to time in several districts across the state. </p>