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Two balloons bearing image of Pakistan flag, 'PIA' inscription spotted in Haryana, Himachal village

The balloon, resembling an airplane, fell outside a house in Sirsa's Kheri village
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:32 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:32 IST
India NewsPakistanHaryanaTrendingHimachal

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