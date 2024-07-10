Two father-child suicides: What happened in these cases

Rape survivor, father kill selves after cops, accused issue threats

In Rajasthan, a 16-year-old rape survivor and her 54-year-old father killed themselves, with the minor's note stating that the rapists' accomplices had gone to her house on Sunday, and threatened to kill her. The note further stated that the police had failed to take action and instead threatened her and her family, prompting the two to take their lives on Tuesday.

When villagers found the father and daughter dead at their house, they informed the police.

The Nagaur SP suspended the SHO of the Khatu police station over the incident and the investigation into the lapses in the POCSO case probe as well as the role of policemen was handed over to a probationary IPS officer, The Times of India reported.

The girl, who was abducted and raped on June 13, had named two people - Motiram and Mangilal - in the complaint, and based on that, a POCSO case was registered on June 14.

The publication spoke to her cousin, who said that Motiram had raped her before setting her free. However, as per the relative, after the FIR was filed both the SHO and the accused began to threaten the family to withdraw the case. While Motiram was arrested subsequently, Mangilal had paid the girl the house visit, where he threatened to kill her and her father.

As per the cousin, this had prompted the 'extreme step'. Police, while noting that they were searching for the absconding accused that the girl named, admitted that there had been lapses in the case.