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Two hikes in 5 days: How petrol, diesel prices surged across India; check latest rate in your city now

While petrol price has gone up by 0.68 paise to Rs 1.71 in some cities, diesel price rose by 0.57 paise to Rs 1.22.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 04:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruDelhifuel hikediesel pricespetrol price

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