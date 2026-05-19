Two hikes in 5 days: How petrol, diesel prices surged across India; check latest rate in your city now

<p>Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis and rising global crude oil prices, India saw a rise in petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday, marking the second increase in less than a week.</p><p>Across the nation, the hike led to changes in retail <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fuel">fuel</a> prices, with petrol prices rising by 0.68 paise to Rs 1.71 in some cities, while diesel prices went up by 0.57 paise to Rs 1.22 in others.</p><p>Rates vary across States due to differences in value-added tax.<br><br><strong>Here are the new petrol prices across cities in India</strong></p>.<p>The national capital recorded a price increase of 0.87 paise, with petrol now costing Rs 98.64.</p><p>Bengaluru and Mumbai residents will now have to pay an extra 0.95 paise and 0.91 paise, respectively, for a litre of petrol.</p><p>The cities of Jaipur and Noida recorded the steepest hikes in petrol prices at Rs 1.71 and Rs 1.15, with the rates now at Rs 109.32 and Rs 98.91 a litre, respectively.</p>.Latest hike pushes petrol price to over Rs 110 a litre; Bengaluru to pay Rs 106.17: Check city-wise prices .<p>Among other cities, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram topped the chart in petrol prices at Rs 111.71 and Rs 111.88 a litre, respectively.</p>.<p><strong>Here are the revised diesel prices across cities in India</strong></p>.<p>Following the latest hike, in Delhi, diesel prices rose by 0.91 paise to Rs 91.58 a litre.</p><p>Thiruvananthapuram tops the diesel price chart at Rs 100.6, up by Rs 1.22 a litre, while Noida recorded a similar increase and the price is Rs 92.21 a litre.</p><p>In top-tier cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Gurgaon, diesel prices rose by 0.94 paise, 0.86 paise and 0.86 paise, respectively.</p><p>Bengaluru residents will now have to pay an extra 0.94 paise for diesel as the rate is now Rs 95.04 a litre.</p><p>The recent surge in petrol and diesel prices is fuelled by disruptions in global supplies triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran. Despite the surge, retail fuel rates had earlier been kept frozen at two-year-old levels as part of what the government said was an effort to shield price-sensitive consumers from higher global energy costs.</p><p>Last week, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said there is no fuel supply issue in the country and that the government has increased LPG production from 35,000-36,000 tonnes a day to 54,000 tonnes amid the West Asia conflict.</p>