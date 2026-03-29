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Two India-bound LPG tankers clear Strait of Hormuz, government says

A total of 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain ⁠in the ⁠western Gulf region, the government said.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsLPGWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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