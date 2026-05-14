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Two India-bound LPG tankers cross Strait of Hormuz even as one dhow sinks in Omani waters after attack

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Symi crossed the strait on May 13, while the Vietnam-flagged NV Sunshine followed on Thursday.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsOmanStrait of HormuzLPG tankers

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