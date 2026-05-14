Two India-bound LPG tankers cross Strait of Hormuz even as one dhow sinks in Omani waters after attack

<p>New Delhi: Two LPG tankers headed for India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/indian-lpg-tanker-mv-sunshine-safely-crosses-strait-of-hormuz-heads-to-india-4001940">successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz</a> amid ongoing regional tensions, even as an Indian-flagged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-flagged-merchant-ship-attacked-off-oman-coast-all-crew-members-safe-4002559">dhow sank after being attacked</a> near the vital shipping route, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Symi crossed the strait on May 13, while the Vietnam-flagged NV Sunshine followed on Thursday. The crossings bring the total number of Indian vessels that have navigated the strategic waterway — largely closed since the US-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation more than two months ago — to 13.</p>.Iran allowing transit of Chinese vessels in Strait of Hormuz.<p>Symi was carrying 19,965 tonnes of LPG and is expected to arrive at Kandla Port in Gujarat on May 16. NV Sunshine, loaded with 46,427 tonnes of LPG from the UAE’s Ruwais refinery, is scheduled to dock at New Mangalore on May 18. The cargo on both vessels belongs to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).</p><p>In a separate incident, the Indian mechanised sailing vessel (MSV) Haji Ali, a traditional wooden dhow, came under attack in the early hours of Wednesday in Omani waters while en route from Somalia to Sharjah, UAE. </p><p>The assault caused a fire onboard, leading to the vessel sinking.All 14 crew members were safely rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and have been brought to Dibba Port in Oman.</p><p> “The crew is reported to be safe, and necessary formalities with the local authorities have been completed,” Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways told media persons here.</p>.'Sarv Shakti' becomes first India-bound LPG tanker to cross Strait of Hormuz in two weeks.<p>"The crew will be brought back to India soon. The Government of India remains in close coordination with the authorities in the Sultanate of Oman, Indian Mission officials and relevant maritime agencies,” he said. </p><p>The 57-metre-long and 14-metre-wide dhow was a traditional Indian wooden sailing vessel with lateen sails, historically central to maritime trade in the Indian Ocean.</p><p>The safe passage of the two LPG tankers comes amid a deadlock in negotiations to end the conflict and coincides with the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting.</p><p>Since early March, 13 India-flagged vessels — including 12 LPG tankers and one crude oil tanker — have crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Several foreign-flagged energy tankers carrying cargo for India have also successfully transited the waterway. However, at least 12 Indian vessels remain stranded in the Gulf, along with multiple foreign ships carrying India-bound cargo.</p>