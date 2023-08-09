Two I.N.D.I.A MPs emerge victorious in Aligarh Muslim University Court election

In what can be seen as yet another face-off between ruling BJP and I.N.D.I.A parties in Parliament, Congress's Imran Pratapgarhi and CPI(M)'s AA Rahim on Tuesday emerged victorious in an election to the Court of Aligarh Muslim University, bagging more votes that the ruling saffron party MPs.
One of the three BJPs MPs Kanta Kardam lost the polls, while Harnath Singh Yadav and Ghulam Ali won the polls for four seats allocated to Rajya Sabha in the Court of AMU. The election was held in the morning followed by the counting of votes.
The Opposition is projecting the victory of their two MPs as a follow-up to the Delhi vote where it managed to get 102 votes and send a message of unity. Opposition sources said managing to defeat a BJP MP in such an election also showed that the group managed to stick together once again.
The election was high-pitched with 210 Rajya Sabha MPs casting votes, which is touted to be the highest for such elections conducted under a preferential system. The previous high was 205 votes.
Pratapgarhi polled 53 first preference votes, the highest, followed by Rahim who got 49 first preference votes. Both won in the first round, as one needed 42 votes in the first round to emerge victorious.
In the first round, Yadav got 37 votes followed by Kanta Kardam (35) and Ghulam Ali (34). In the second and third round of counting, Harnath Singh Yadav got 38 while Ali got 39 while Kardam did not get any vote while counting the second preference votes.
Opposition leaders said that none of the BJP candidates could win more than 40 votes. Pratapgarhi told DH that their victories, the day after I.N.D.I.A displayed unity on Delhi Bill was significant and showed that they could defeat the BJP in bigger battles.
"This defeat is a heavy blow to the philosophy of the BJP. This election result reveals that if the Opposition parties stand together, they can overcome the challenges posed by the BJP. This victory will give strength to the opposition to continue its united struggle inside and outside the House," CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem said.