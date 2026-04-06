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Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers sail through Strait of Hormuz, 16 still stranded

With this, eight Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely transited through the strategic waterway.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsLPGStrait of Hormuz

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