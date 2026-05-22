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Two Indian mountaineers die while descending from Mount Everest summit, says official

The guides 'worked really hard' but were not able to save them.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsNepalMount EverestMountaineers

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