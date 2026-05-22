Two Indian mountaineers die while descending from Mount Everest summit, says official

<p>Two Indian mountaineers died while descending from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mount-everest">Mount Everest</a>, an official said on Friday.</p><p>The climbers have been identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are. They had submitted Everest and were exhausted while they were coming down from the peak. The duo could not be saved despite the best efforts of their guides, said Rishi Bhandari, secretary general of the Expedition Operators Association of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>.</p>.<p>It appears that Are summited on Wednesday and Tiwari on Thursday around 5.30 pm, Bhandari told news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The guides "worked really hard" but were not able to save them, he said.</p>.'100 is just a number': Economist Arvind Panagariya tells RBI not to lose sleep over rupee slide.<p>Are died on Thursday and it is not clear when Tiwari passed away.</p>.<p>Further details are awaited.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, three Indians, including Are, were part of 274 climbers who summited the 8,848.86-metre peak. It was a new record for the highest number of ascents ever recorded in a day. The other two were Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal.</p>.<p>The following day, on Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.</p>