india

Two JeM militant associates arrested in Srinagar

Two grenades were recovered from them, police said, adding a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act has been registered.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 00:50 IST

Two militant associates of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested here on Wednesday and two grenades recovered from their possession, police said.

'Two terror associates of JeM namely Arshad Mushtaq S/o Mushtaq Mangroo of Badibagh Pulwama & Suhail Majeed Mir S/o Abdul Majeed Mir of Machpuna Pulwama arrested by Srinagar Police,' police said in a tweet.

Two grenades were recovered from them, police said, adding a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act has been registered.

(Published 10 August 2023, 00:50 IST)
India NewsJammu and Kashmirmilitants

