Two JeM militant associates arrested in Srinagar

Two militant associates of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested here on Wednesday and two grenades recovered from their possession, police said.
'Two terror associates of JeM namely Arshad Mushtaq S/o Mushtaq Mangroo of Badibagh Pulwama & Suhail Majeed Mir S/o Abdul Majeed Mir of Machpuna Pulwama arrested by Srinagar Police,' police said in a tweet.
Two grenades were recovered from them, police said, adding a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act has been registered.