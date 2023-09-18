Two men convicted of killing Indian-origin brothers in UK road crash

“We as parents of Sanjay and Pawanveer miss them terribly, we will never see them grow up into teenagers and then later as adults. We have been robbed of that. Our boys were taken away in a blink of an eye on 14 March 2019. The day that our lives and our home died too. With the support of our family, friends, loved ones, colleagues and professionals like Victim Support and Edwards Trust we have developed a new way of living again with this constant pain and bleed in our hearts,” they said.