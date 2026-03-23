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Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers set to cross Strait of Hormuz

Previously, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG or roughly a day's cooking gas consumption of the country, had safely reached the Indian shore.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsLPGStrait of Hormuz

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