Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Two Pak nationals escaped from Jammu juvenile home, held in Ambala

After their escape, they boarded a sleeper coach in Jammu and were heading for Uttar Pradesh to cross over to Nepal, the officials said.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAmbalaPakistani NationalJuvenile court

Follow us on :

Follow Us