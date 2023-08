77th Independence Day: World leaders underline 'privileged' and 'strategic' partnership with New Delhi

"India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always," he tweeted in both English and Hindi, accompanied by a video of Prime Minister Modi's visit to France last month.

Extending “best wishes” to the people of India on behalf of the American people on Independence Day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as the world’s oldest and largest democracies, America and India have created a strong bond that grows ever closer as the two countries work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient.

“On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together,” Blinken said in a statement.

“We stand with you in our shared commitment to tackle the most pressing global challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of our people," he said, adding that last year has shown that the US-India relationship is deeper and more expansive than ever.

In his greetings to India, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the 'warm friendship' between Australia and India reflects the deep bonds between 'our people' and his aim is to bring the two nations even close together in the future.

"We will do that through the strength of Australia-Indian communities," he said in a statement.

Albanese said whether as students, entrepreneurs, professionals, or building families and communities, "Australia is grateful for all the experiences and ideas you have shared. We are a richer country because you have made Australia your home".

On the occasion of India's Independence, "let us celebrate our shared democratic heritage", he said.