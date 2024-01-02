Two PILs in Supreme Court against new law on appointment of CEC and ECs

"It is inherent in a democratic set up that the agency which is entrusted the task of holding elections to the legislatures should be fully insulted so that it can function as an independent agency free from external pressures from the party in power or executive of the day. This objective is achieved by setting up of an election Commission, a permanent body, under Art 324 (1) of the Constitution," it added.

In his plea, Singh may give directions to issue appropriate order to the Union government to include the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee for the appointment of the CEC and ECs which currently comprises of the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the House of the People and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

He sought a direction to implement an independent and transparent system of selection constituting a neutral and independent selection committee for appointment of CEC and ECs.

The Law and Justice Ministry notified the new Act on December 28, 2023.

In a judgement on March 2, 2023, the Supreme Court had declared that the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners would be made by the President on advice of a panel, comprising Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India until a law is put in place in this regard.