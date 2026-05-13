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Two stolen temple idols repatriated to India from US, another Chola-era statue to be brought home in 3 years

The Minister said that since 2014, India has successfully repatriated 666 antiquities from various countries, including 653 since 2014 alone, through sustained diplomatic, legal and institutional efforts.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsUnited StatesArcheological Survey of Indiabronze idols

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