Two stolen temple idols repatriated to India from US, another Chola-era statue to be brought home in 3 years
The Minister said that since 2014, India has successfully repatriated 666 antiquities from various countries, including 653 since 2014 alone, through sustained diplomatic, legal and institutional efforts.
Celebrating the Return of India’s Lost Cultural Heritage
The return of the sacred antiquities from the United States marks the restoration of India’s civilisational memory: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) addresses the Press Meet at National Museum