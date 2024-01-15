Two Indian students found dead under suspicious circumstances in US

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Two students- one from Wanaparthy in Telangana and another from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh- were found dead in their Connecticut accommodation in the US recently, a family member said on Monday.

The students were identified as G Dinesh (22) from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh (21) from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

Family members of the Telangana student are clueless about the cause of his death and also of his roommate's.

"Dinesh's friends who live in a nearby room called us on Saturday night and informed us about his death and his roommate's. We have no clue as to how he died," Dinesh's family members said.

According to a family member, Dinesh went to Hartford, Connecticut in the US for higher studies on December 28, 2023 while Nikesh reached a few days later.