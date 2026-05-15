UAE expresses solidarity with India over storm fatalities in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday expressed solidarity with India over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the storm in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>At least 111 people were killed and 72 others injured on Wednesday after a strong storm and heavy rain pounded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, uprooting trees and damaging houses.</p>.Death toll rises to 111, 72 injured as storm, heavy rains batter Uttar Pradesh; relief work underway.<p>The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India.</p><p>The ministry also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the storm.</p>