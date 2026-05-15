Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UAE expresses solidarity with India over storm fatalities in Uttar Pradesh

At least 111 people were killed and 72 others injured on Wednesday after a strong storm and heavy rain pounded several districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 20:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 20:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshUAEstorm

Follow us on :

Follow Us