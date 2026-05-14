Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UAE to expand role in India’s strategic oil reserves; LPG deal likely during PM Modi's visit

The Prime Minister and the UAE President to discuss bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 05:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsIndiaLPGLNGUAEPetroleum products

Follow us on :

Follow Us