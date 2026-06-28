UAPA and the human cost of delayed justice

<p>Conflicting Supreme Court rulings on bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have, in recent months, drawn attention to a deeper crisis within India's criminal justice system.</p>.<p>In January 2026, one Supreme Court bench denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing the gravity of the allegations despite spending years in custody. </p><p>Just four months later, another bench granted bail in a Jammu and Kashmir UAPA case, emphatically reiterating that "bail is the rule, jail is the exception" even under stringent anti-terror laws. </p>.<p>These divergent rulings prompted the Delhi Police to seek a reference to a larger bench. On May 22, the Supreme Court referred to a larger bench the question of whether prolonged incarceration can override the stringent bail restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, seeking authoritative clarity on the issue. In the same order, the court also granted interim bail to two other accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.</p>.<p>At the heart of this judicial churn lies a deeper systemic malaise: chronic delays in investigations, chargesheet filing, the commencement of trials and their eventual completion. These delays often transform pre-trial detention into de facto punishment for undertrials. </p>.<p>Advocate M S Khan, who has represented the defence in more than 100 UAPA cases, said the UAPA and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, read together with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS, formerly the CrPC), mandate expeditious trials. In practice, however, such cases are routinely delayed by voluminous case records, a lack of special courts and shortage of public prosecutors. </p>.<p>According to him, it takes a minimum of five years to frame charges.</p>.<p>Enacted in 1967 and significantly amended in 2008 and 2019, the UAPA empowers authorities with stringent provisions to combat terrorism and unlawful activities. Section 43D(5) creates a reverse burden: courts cannot grant bail if the prosecution's case appears prima facie true based on the chargesheet and case diary.</p>.<p>The law allows up to 180 days to file a chargesheet (extendable), while trials often involve voluminous evidence, protected witnesses and national security concerns. Although special NIA courts or designated sessions courts handle these cases, infrastructure and judicial capacity often lag behind demand.</p>.<p>Landmark rulings have often sought to balance national security with personal liberty. In<em> Union of India vs K A Najeeb</em> (2021), a three-judge bench held that stringent bail conditions under the UAPA do not take away constitutional courts’ power to grant bail where prolonged incarceration violates the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court observed that the “rigours” of Section 43D(5) could “melt down” in cases of inordinate delay. </p>.<p>Yet, the application of this principle remains inconsistent. The 2019 Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali judgment directed courts to accept the prosecution’s version at face value at the bail stage, limiting deep scrutiny of evidence. </p>.<p>Critics argue that this approach has often led to mechanical bail denials, even as trials stretch for years. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Low conviction rate </p>.<p>Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) paints a grim picture. Between 2014 and 2022, thousands of UAPA cases were registered annually, with peaks around 1,200–1,400. Arrests have been substantial, yet conviction rates remain strikingly low. In recent years, all-India conviction rates under UAPA have hovered between 1.5% and 6% when measured against arrests.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a significant proportion of cases drag on. Many undertrials spend years in custody before their trials even begin. Chargesheets are frequently delayed, investigations turn complex and adjournments become routine due to witness non-appearance, forensic backlogs and overburdened prosecutors. Special courts, established to expedite terrorism-related cases, often struggle with mixed case dockets, judicial vacancies and inadequate infrastructure, further contributing to delays. </p>.<p>Recognising the problem, the Supreme Court has directed states to establish exclusive courts for UAPA cases, conduct day-to-day hearings and complete trials within one year where feasible, underscoring the urgency. However, implementation remains uneven across jurisdictions. Pendency in the broader criminal justice system, with over 5 crore cases across courts, exacerbates the problem.</p>.<p>The human toll is devastating. Families are torn apart, livelihoods disappear and both mental and physical health deteriorate. Some high-profile cases illustrate these consequences.</p>.<p>Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, who was arrested under the UAPA in October 2020 in connection with the Bhima Koregaon–Elgar Parishad case, spent nine months in custody. Living with Parkinson's disease, he requested a sipper and straw to meet his basic needs and repeatedly sought bail on medical grounds, but his pleas faced bureaucratic delays. He died in a hospital in July 2021. His case became a symbol of how UAPA can ensnare voices of dissent and how delays compound vulnerability.</p>.<p>Another example is Umar Khalid, who has remained in custody since September 2020. As of mid-2026, the trial in the larger Delhi riots conspiracy case had not made substantial progress, despite the voluminous evidence running into thousands of pages. Similar stories are reported from Kashmir, Maharashtra and other parts of the country, where activists, students, journalists, and ordinary citizens accused of links with banned organisations await adjudication for years.</p>.<p>Even after acquittal, reintegration becomes challenging due to lost years, social ostracism and economic ruin. </p>.<p>The contrast is instructive. In ordinary criminal cases, undertrials may secure bail more readily, but UAPA's shadow looms large. </p>.<p>UAPA remains vital for counter-terrorism in a country facing real threats from extremism, insurgency and cross-border militancy. Low conviction rates do not necessarily imply misuse; many cases may involve intelligence-driven preventive actions or plea deals. However, when incarceration routinely outlasts the eventual sentence or ends in acquittal, it raises profound questions about proportionality and due process. </p>.<p>Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees not just life but liberty with dignity and speedy justice. As the Supreme Court has noted in its recent observations, unchecked delays risk turning the process into punishment, undermining public faith in the rule of law. Conversely, mechanical bail grants could compromise security and witness safety.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Reforms and action</p>.<p>The May 2026 referral to a larger bench seeks to ensure consistency. Clearer guidelines on when delays justify bail, taking into account factors such as the role of the accused, reasons for delay, progress of the trial and the likelihood of the eventual sentence, could help.</p>.<p>Technology-driven case management, more exclusive special courts, dedicated prosecutors and stricter timelines for chargesheets and trials are essential reforms.</p>.<p>Under Trial Review Committees (UTRCs) need to be strengthened for periodic reviews, especially in the case of vulnerable prisoners. Legal aid must reach UAPA accused persons promptly. </p>.<p>Addressing UAPA delays requires multi-pronged action. Parliament could consider amendments providing for presumptive bail after a defined period. The judiciary must rigorously enforce day-to-day trials. The Executive needs to fill vacancies, upgrade infrastructure and train personnel. </p>.<p>Ultimately, the system must reclaim its core principles: presuming innocence until proven guilty, ensuring that trials conclude swiftly and calibrating restrictions to genuine threats rather than casting wide nets that ensnare the innocent or marginalised. </p>.<p>National security and individual liberty are not zero-sum. A fair and efficient justice system strengthens both. </p>.<p>As undertrials continue to spend years in prison, sometimes longer than the sentences they might eventually receive, the adage rings true: justice delayed is justice denied. In UAPA cases, prolonged delays risk turning this denial into a deeper failure of justice. The conflicting bail rulings are a symptom; chronic delays are the underlying disease demanding urgent attention. Only then can India credibly claim to uphold both national security and the constitutional promise of liberty.</p>