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UAPA and the human cost of delayed justice

In January 2026, one Supreme Court bench denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, citing the gravity of the allegations despite spending years in custody.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:54 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 00:54 IST
India NewsUAPASpecialsInSight

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