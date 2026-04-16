Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'UCC, a constitutional ambition': SC notice to Centre on plea challenging Muslim women's inheritance rights

Bhushan contended that it was discriminatory to say that women will get half or even less than what their male counterparts will get by way of inheritance.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMuslimUCCPIL

Follow us on :

Follow Us