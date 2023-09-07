Modi knows stress of being idle: DMK scion likens PM to comic character from Tamil film amid Sanatan Dharma row

DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday likened Narendra Modi to a popular Tamil comedy character played by Vadivelu to accuse the Prime Minister of “sitting idle” for the past nine years after the BJP came to power in 2014.

“Modi has been idle for the past nine years. He was so idle that you can compare him with Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikesi, played by Vadivelu. The character portrays the difficulties of being idle. That’s how our PM has been for the past nine years, doing nothing at all and might give tough competition to the role,” Udhayanidhi said.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi issued a statement accusing the BJP of “twisting” his statements made at a conference calling for ‘Annihilation of Santana’ and considering it a “weapon” to protect themselves, and expressed surprise at people like Union Minister Amit Shah demanding action against him based on 'fake news'.

“In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that,” he said.