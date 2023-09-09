Udhayanidhi's views on Sanatan Dharma and I.N.D.I.A's concerns about 'Bharat' ruled the country's political spectrum this week

However, the Centre has not made it clear about what happens if another state or Union government is unable to complete their five-year term, which has happened in the country on a number of occasions in the recent past, thanks to the BJP’s self-professed and perhaps unimaginatively named Operation Kamala.

The Centre has also formed a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to consider the possibility of simultaneous elections. However, hours after the committee’s formation, Congress MP and veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the Centre’s invitation to be a part of it, alleging that the “terms of reference (of the panel) have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions”. He also labelled the same an "eye-wash".



Parliament Special Session: Opposition alleges ‘Modi chalisa’ on the cards



The Centre, soon after the I.N.D.I.A alliance’s meeting in Mumbai, decided to hold a special session of the Parliament starting September 18. With the agenda for the same yet to be revealed, the Opposition has started questioning the Centre’s intention, with Congress’s Jairam Ramesh saying that his party is not interested in attending a session where the time will be spent listening to ‘Modi chalisa’.

In a surprising move, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has now sent a letter to the PM regarding the special session, where she reminded Modi of how no other party was consulted before taking this decision and the issues her party would like to address once the session commences.



G20 Summit begins in Delhi



The G20 Summit has begun in Delhi, with PM Modi finally getting a chance to play host after visiting foreign nations on 72 occasions since he became the premier. While the slum dwellers and stray dogs in Delhi have been carefully and meticulously hidden away from the visiting dignitaries, we hope international issues do not meet the same fate when world leaders sit down to dine with bespoke silverware and discuss our future.



Manipur: When one pillar of democracy attacks another



The Manipur government, led by CM N Biren Singh, has in a drastic move lodged FIRs against members of the Editors’ Guild of India’s fact-finding committee, along with the body’s head, after they went to the state and spoke to some of the common folk who have been suffering the brunt of the ongoing violence in the state.

The state govt alleged that the Guild members spoke only to a certain section of its populace, and were in the state to instigate more violence. The Guild, along with the Press Club of India, strongly voiced their concerns after this news came to light. To the relief of the journalists in question, the Supreme Court has given them protection from coercive action in the FIRs lodged against them.



I.N.D.I.A vs NDA: The long-waited bypoll clash



The newly formed Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A finally got to test their mettle against the BJP at the ballot boxes, and have indeed performed in a way that will give them a boost in the coming days. In Kerala, Chandy Oommen, the son of late CM Oommen Chandy, won the Puthupally bypoll at the cost of Congress's I.N.D.I.A alliance partner CPI(M).

In Bengal, TMC won the Dhupguri bypoll while the BJP bagged both seats that had gone to polls in Tripura.

The most-talked about seat in the bypolls this time was the Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Under Yogi, the BJP has become increasingly powerful in the northern state, but it was not enough to defeat the I.N.D.I.A alliance’s candidate from the Samajwadi Party, Sudhakar Singh.

This is not to say that the BJP has not tasted success at all in these bypolls. They managed to win two seats in Tripura (Dhanpur and Boxanagar) and one in Uttarakhand (Bageshwar).



Cauvery water: The undying bone of contention

Leave aside Veerappan and their shared history that goes back for millenia, the one issue which has always flared up tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is water from the Cauvery river. This time also, after the Karnataka government decided to release water for TN, political opposition and farmers in the state were vociferous in their protest against the same.

The Opposition BJP has already accused the Siddaramaiah government of releasing water to Tamil Nadu to benefit the I.N.D.I.A alliance. The Karnataka government has now revealed to the Supreme Court that it will not be possible for them to release more water to TN after September 12.



JD(S) joins hands with BJP, the main reason for it’s break-away from Janata Dal!



Time doesn't heal all, political need does. The Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to join forces with the BJP for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Interestingly, the party itself was formed in 1999 after its parent organisation, Janata Dal, joined forces with the…(yes you guessed it right)…BJP!



Maha mayhem over Maratha reservation



High tension gripped Maharashtra this week after protests erupted across the state over demand for reservation for the Maratha community. To add fuel to the flames, the police lathi-charged a section of agitators in the Jalna district, sparking widespread criticism from across the political spectrum.

Devendra Fadnavis has already admitted that the crackdown was a mistake, knowing very well that his party and the government (and me, the writer) have to tread lightly when it comes to such sensitive issues. NCP’s Anil Deshmukh has also claimed that the order for the lathi-charge was issued by the state’s home ministry.



Bharat (India? Hindustan?) Jodo Yatra completes a year!



Rahul Gandhi’s (in)famous Bharat Jodo Yatra, which, along with his facial hair, has helped him revive his image from the Opposition’s ‘pappu’ to a seasoned politician, has now completed a year. To commemorate the same, the Congress is organising events across the country. But given the India vs Bharat spat, are they not pushing the BJP’s agenda of calling India ‘Bharat’? Churchill’s words seem so true in such times: "Politics is not a game. It is an earnest business." Who will profit this time, Mr Gandhi?



Around the world in 80 words



Tharman Shanmugaratna has been elected the ninth president of Singapore, reflecting the growing stature of the Indian diaspora. Meanwhile, Putin met his Turkish counterpart Erdogan to chalk out new plans for the Black Sea grain deal, but nothing seems to have come of it. Further west, Trump, amid his legal troubles, was spotted playing golf with none other than ex-Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni! With cricket and golf in the mix, let's hope Trump doesn't hit another (Jan) 6!



That’s all the drama that unfolded in arena of politics for this week. See you next week as we bring you more drama from the dance of democracy taking place across this great nation!



Exit Stage Left,