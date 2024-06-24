Home
LIVE
Exam Row Live: Supreme Court vacation bench to shortly start hearing petitions challenging NEET 2024 tests

Amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into the irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took over the probe and dispatched its teams to several states for investigation. Meanwhile, the seven-member high-level committee formed to oversee transparency and look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to meet today. Follow all the updates on this here, only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 04:16 IST
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 04:16 IST

Highlights
03:2824 Jun 2024

Supreme Court vacation bench to shortly start hearing petitions challenging NEET 2024 tests

02:5824 Jun 2024

Quick facts about the NEET re-test

02:3524 Jun 2024

Centre's high-level committee to meet today

04:1624 Jun 2024

CBI probe won't be impartial: Congress MP K Suresh

04:1524 Jun 2024

Tejashwi Yadav says 'jungle raj' prevailing in Bihar after CBI team probing NEET-UG test irregularities attacked

03:4024 Jun 2024

Pawan Khera questions lack of action against NTA chairman P K Joshi

Congress says Modi is only focused on publicity, not paper leaks

Prakash Raj trains his guns on Modi over paper leak

03:2824 Jun 2024

Supreme Court vacation bench to shortly start hearing petitions challenging NEET 2024 tests

03:2524 Jun 2024

Watch: NEET-UG row sparks outrage

Published 24 June 2024, 02:53 IST
