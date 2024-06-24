Exam Row Live: Supreme Court vacation bench to shortly start hearing petitions challenging NEET 2024 tests

Amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into the irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took over the probe and dispatched its teams to several states for investigation. Meanwhile, the seven-member high-level committee formed to oversee transparency and look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to meet today. Follow all the updates on this here, only with DH.