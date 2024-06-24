Exam Row Live: Supreme Court vacation bench to shortly start hearing petitions challenging NEET 2024 tests

Amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into the irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday took over the probe and dispatched its teams to several states for investigation. Meanwhile, the seven-member high-level committee formed to oversee transparency and look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to meet today. Follow all the updates on this here, only with DH.
CBI probe won't be impartial: Congress MP K Suresh
#WATCH | Delhi: On CBI inquiry in NEET UG exam issue, Congress MP K Suresh says, "...The CBI is under the central government. The CBI is being politicised. The government will try to save their face. So, the CBI inquiry is not going to be impartial. Hence, we are demanding for an… pic.twitter.com/NVOUuDc5yk
Tejashwi Yadav says 'jungle raj' prevailing in Bihar after CBI team probing NEET-UG test irregularities attacked
प्रधानमंत्री जी, आपके पावन सानिध्य में बिहार में व्याप्त जंगलराज का नज़ारा देखिए। नवादा में #UGC-#NET पेपर धांधली की जाँच करने पहुँची #CBI की टीम पर हमला! पेपर लीक आपकी सरकार में, CBI पर हमला आपकी सरकार में। और जंगलराज किसी ओर का?pic.twitter.com/YGHaGIXN9c
Pawan Khera questions lack of action against NTA chairman P K Joshi
Despite NTA being in the eye of a self created storm, not only has there been no action against its chairman, PK Joshi, he quietly continues to hold interviews for appointment of VCs and Directors at premier educational institutions.