UGC-NET to be conducted afresh from Aug 21-Sept 4: National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency has announced that UGC-NET, which was cancelled a day after being held on Jun 18, will be conducted afresh from Aug 21-Sept 4.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode this year, a shift from the earlier pen and paper format.

While the UGC NET exam will be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024. The CSIR NET exam, on the other hand, is scheduled for July 25-27, 2024.