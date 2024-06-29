UGC-NET to be conducted afresh from Aug 21-Sept 4: National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency has announced that UGC-NET, which was cancelled a day after being held on Jun 18, will be conducted afresh from Aug 21-Sept 4.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode this year, a shift from the earlier pen and paper format.
While the UGC NET exam will be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024. The CSIR NET exam, on the other hand, is scheduled for July 25-27, 2024.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has also confirmed that the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will proceed as planned on July 6th.
The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select Central and state universities or institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges, which was postponed hours before its schedule on June 12, will now be conducted on July 10.
Published 28 June 2024, 19:11 IST