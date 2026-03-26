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UK court refused to reopen Nirav Modi's case against extradition on 'quality of GoI assurance'

The London High Court had discharged Bhandari from the extradition order on human rights grounds.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 19:10 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 19:10 IST
India NewsUnited KingdomLondonExtraditionNirav Modi

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