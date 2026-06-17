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UK-India trade deal worth over $6 billion to start July 15

The British ​government said businesses had 28 days ​to register in order ​to get the benefit of tariff reductions.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 15:10 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNarendra ModiUKTradeG7Keir Starmer

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