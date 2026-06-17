UK-India trade deal worth over $6 billion to start July 15

<p>London: Britain's free trade agreement with India will come into force on July 15, the British government said on Wednesday, reaching agreement to implement the deal despite a dispute over London's forthcoming steel tariff regime.</p><p>Indian officials had raised the prospect of reopening or delaying the application of the FTA, worth £4.8 billion ($6.5 billion) and signed last year, over concern about the impact of new UK steel trade measures, due to come into effect on July 1.</p><p>But the two countries agreed to move ahead with implementation of the trade deal after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g7">G7</a> leaders summit in France.</p>.India, UK discuss collaboration in tech, research, startups.<p>"The deal gives British exporters an edge over international competitors, and I would encourage all businesses to ensure they are properly prepared," British Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said in a statement.</p><p>Under the deal, India will cut whisky tariffs to 40 per cent from 150 per cent, and automotives from 10 per cent under a quota to 100 per cent, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uk">Britain </a>cutting tariffs on goods such as clothes, footwear and some food.</p><p>The British government said businesses had 28 days to register in order to get the benefit of tariff reductions.</p>