UK minister to discuss progress of 'ambitious' trade deal in India

“They will also discuss progress towards an ambitious trade deal, for which there is strong political will on both sides,” the FCDO said.

Against a backdrop of an increasingly volatile world, the UK minister wants to highlight that the prosperity and security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are “inseparable”. Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a key pillar of the UK’s long-term foreign policy, as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific set out in the UK’s ‘Integrated Review Refresh’, the FCDO pointed out.

While in India, Ahmad also marks the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which the FCDO said underlined the link between the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific through its impact on global energy and food costs.