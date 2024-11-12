UK reiterates support for India’s permanent UN Security Council seat

Young admitted that agreeing on a model of reform for the Security Council will be “difficult” but asserted the importance of tackling the issue. “It is incumbent on all of us to work together, in the spirit of compromise, to deliver the change we know is needed. The UK is committed to doing just that, and we look forward to detailed and constructive discussions in the intergovernmental negotiations, which we hope will move us forward towards text-based negotiations,” he added. The UK's intervention came as India's Permanent Representative to the UN Parvathaneni Harish also focussed his address at the plenary session on urgent UNSC reform. "As we begin this year's deliberations, we note that the reform of the UN Security Council was once again identified as a critical and immediate priority at the summit of the future discussions by our leaders. However, in spite of several decades of collective reiteration of this sentiment, it is disheartening that we have had no results to show in this regard since 1965 when the Council was last expanded in the non-permanent category alone," he said.