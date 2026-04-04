<p>Pauri: A four-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand’s</a> Pauri district, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday in Bhatkot village in the Pokhra area when the child, Drishti Rawat, was having a meal near her house with her sister and grandmother. A leopard suddenly snatched her and fled towards the forest, they said.</p>.<p>Villagers launched a search following the incident, and the mutilated body of the child was later recovered around two kilometres from the house.</p>.<p>Police and forest department teams reached the spot, but agitated villagers staged a protest, demanding the presence of senior officials and initially prevented the authorities from removing the body.</p>.<p>On Friday morning, Chaubattakhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rekha Arya and Divisional Forest Officer Mahatim Yadav reached the village, following which a post-mortem was conducted near the house and the body was handed over to the family.</p>.MM Hills: 8-yr-old boy sustains minor injuries in leopard attack.<p>Yadav met the girl’s family and assured them of all possible assistance according to norms.</p>.<p>The forest department has initiated comprehensive measures to monitor the leopard and ensure the safety of the locals.</p>.<p>In view of the threat posed by the leopard, a precautionary holiday has been declared for schools in the Pokhra and Bironkhal areas.</p>.<p>Block Education Officer Manoj Kumar Joshi said that, acting on the directives of District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria, schools in the affected areas will remain closed on April 4 and April 6 to ensure the safety of the students.</p>