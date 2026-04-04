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Uttarakhand: 4-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in Pauri

Villagers launched a search following the incident, and the mutilated body of the child was later recovered around two kilometres from the house.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 01:47 IST
India NewsUttarakhandLeopard attackDeathchild deaths

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