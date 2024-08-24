Russia to face significant challenges if world stops buying its oil: Zelenskyy

On Friday, pointing out that there are very significant contracts between India and Russia vis-a-vis oil, the Ukrainian president said, “Putin is afraid of losing the economy, he has nothing except for oil, his main currency is oil. They do have a kind of energy-based economy, and they're export-oriented.” “So, the countries importing energy resources from the Russian Federation, then they will be helping the whole world,” Zelenskyy said while addressing the travelling India media persons after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.