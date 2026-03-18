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Ukraine lodges protest with India over 'detention' of 6 Ukrainians

The Ukrainian nationals and one American were reportedly detained by Indian law enforcement authorities on charges of unlawful activities.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 20:44 IST
India NewsUkraineprotest

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