UK’s Labour Party commits to stamping out anti-India sentiments

“There are clear stumbling blocks that have prevented us from getting to the point where we were supposed to have got to. But let's look at this from the UK's perspective: there is a huge benefit to getting this deal done. The economy in India is racing ahead. The technology in India is racing ahead. And it's really important for the United Kingdom that we're linking ourselves with this fantastic economy,” said Fox.

Pallavi Devulapalli, the Green Party spokesperson for health, social care and public health and candidate from South West Norfolk, pointed to the party’s new Green Friends of India group created "specifically to foster India-UK relations, promote trade, promoting cultural exchange, and just really strengthening ties”.