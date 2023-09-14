UN chief Antonio Guterres praises India's Presidency of G20

Guterres, who travelled to Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9 and 10 in the Indian capital, said that the 'simple fact that there being a consensus' on adopting the declaration means that there was a compromise and 'compromise is something that is essential in present days.'

Earlier, in his remarks at the press conference ahead of the UN General Assembly session that begins here next week, Guterres said that his appeal to world leaders coming to the UN headquarters for the high-level session will be clear that this is not a time for posturing or positioning and this is not a time for indifference or indecision.